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Council appoints volunteers to city's hall, facility committees

<p>MEETING PLACE: Town halls have been the lifeblood for many small towns across the rural city and the efforts of the committees that keep them going are priceless.</p>\\n
<p>MEETING PLACE: Town halls have been the lifeblood for many small towns across the rural city and the efforts of the committees that keep them going are priceless.</p>\\n

MEETING PLACE: Town halls have been the lifeblood for many small towns across the rural city and the efforts of the committees that keep them going are priceless.

Younger generation of volunteers coming through on some committees.
Steve Kelly
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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