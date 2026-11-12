Council appoints volunteers to city's hall, facility committees

Eighteen local volunteers have been appointed to the committees that manage five community halls and facilities across the Rural City of Wangaratta, and councillors used the occasion to thank the people who keep them running. Council appointed the nominees for a three-year term to the Bowmans Murmungee Hall, Murmungee Hall, Eldorado Hall, Everton Hall and Sports Complex, and Oxley Shire Hall committees. Three people are on two committees, so there are 21 appointments in all. Director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said community asset committees help council manage its community assets. "Committee members are volunteers who contribute local knowledge, coordinate facility use, support minor operational matters and provide direct connection between council and facility users," he said. The appointees named are: • Bowmans Murmungee Hall: Cecily Fletcher, James Neary, Lorna Neary and Kathleen Dobson. • Murmungee Hall: Cecily Fletcher, John Bradford, Murray Bennett, James Neary, Lorna Neary, Jane Witherow and Denise Rae. • Eldorado Hall: Ian Sherwood, John Bell, Cheryl Bell and Judith Scouller. • Everton Hall and Sports Complex: Brenton Heywood, Andrew Stephen and Kirsty Heywood. • Oxley Shire Hall: Kate Byvoet-Mullins, Annette Woods and Francisca Quintanilla. Cr Harry Bussell, who moved the motion, said the facilities were far more than buildings. "These facilities are not just buildings, they are the heart of communities and it's really, really important," Cr Bussell said. "I thank all the people across our municipality that manage these places." Cr David Fuller said he had attended a hall's annual general meeting and was pleased to see a younger generation stepping up after years of service by long-serving members. Deputy Mayor Harvey Benton agreed, saying: "It is good to see some of the young ones coming onto the committees that have been struggling for some years".