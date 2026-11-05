Social media
Home page>News>Council debt falls to $1...
News

Council debt falls to $19.66 million, but rates arrears $2.8m

<p>SNOWBALL EFFECT: Council raises about $34.7 million in general rates in a year, and rates in arrears is built up over multiple years.</p>\\n
<p>SNOWBALL EFFECT: Council raises about $34.7 million in general rates in a year, and rates in arrears is built up over multiple years.</p>\\n

SNOWBALL EFFECT: Council raises about $34.7 million in general rates in a year, and rates in arrears is built up over multiple years.

Rural City of Wangaratta ratepayers experiencing hardship urged to call for assistance.
Steve Kelly
November 5, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta
Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta
News

Five years' jail for Wangaratta man who held woman captive

Five years' jail for Wangaratta man who held woman captive
Five years' jail for Wangaratta man who held woman captive
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
News

Thousands savour spirit of Cup Day

Thousands savour spirit of Cup Day
Thousands savour spirit of Cup Day