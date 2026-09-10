Council listened to its community

It’s a matter of concern that such trenchant criticism of the Wangaratta council was launched by James Cameron and Mandy Hogan (Chronicle letters, 4 September) running the usual alleged lack of listening to the voices in support when rejecting the RAP (Reconciliation Action Plans). In fact council did listen to the voices in support including their own officers, and decided the support was insufficient to outweigh the wider community objection to furthering the gulf of distress currently running in our society. That gulf is the division of us by the already rapid advancement of the power of less than one per cent of the population who attract the munificence of the cargo cult that is the industry of ‘poor fellow me’, now extant. We have seen recently, that cargo cult, as a result of ‘The Treaty’, has seen the entire eight million hectare Alpine National Park dropped into its voluminous paunch, no doubt needing further cash to administer its gluttony. Jamie Fisher, Cheshunt Independent candidate who will actually listen I am in furious agreement with your letter writer of 4 September and her optimism regarding Steve Manning, the Independent candidate for Ovens Valley. A few months out from the Victorian election, our (current) local member has started some serious advertising in the Wangaratta Chronicle and on Fridays, we are now treated to not one but two advertisements stating that he is ready to listen. When will that start? How does that happen for those of us who have been blocked by him on social media for having the temerity to question what he does? I understand that he has visited Milawa since the last election and appointments had to be booked but how do you do this if you don’t know when he is visiting? Like your correspondent I also like the idea of a candidate who listens and who will make decisions on what is best for the electorate and not a party. Bring on the election. Viviane King, Milawa McCurdy remains the right choice of Ovens Valley Regarding the letter by Pat Cushway (Chronicle letters, 9 September), I too was surprised that Graeme Blanch (Chronicle letters, 2 September) got so much space with his ranting letter about Tim McCurdy. I thought there was a limit on how much you could say. Pat correctly says that Graeme’s comments are way off the mark. A notable person said to me many years ago that an Independent can only do so much, and doesn’t really carry any weight. I will be supporting Tim McCurdy too. He is doing a good job and we need more like him. November can’t come quick enough to rid ourselves of the debacle of the last 12 years of the double “A” - Andrews and Allan. Doug Brockfield, Milawa Editor's Note: There is a recommended limit of 250 words to accommodate a number of letters. If there are fewer letters, then the word limit can vary. It all depends on space available, with a preference for local letters. Tim McCurdy has my vote I am voting for Tim McCurdy at the coming election. He is a hardworking member of a major political party with an ability to achieve results. As a young man, I spent 16 years in Parliament - years that taught me that, like football, you achieve more goals as a team member, like Tim McCurdy knows. David Evans, Wangaratta