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Council outlines achievements and future challenges in annual report

<p>SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans during the 2025/26 year.</p>\\n
<p>SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans during the 2025/26 year.</p>\\n

SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans during the 2025/26 year.

Major projects, environmental gains and future growth feature in report.
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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