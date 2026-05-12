The Rural City of Wangaratta has welcomed the state government’s commitment to invest record $1.04 billion to rebuild, repair and resurface roads across Victoria.

This is the biggest roads blitz in the state's history – with 70 per cent of the funds going to regional Victoria and enough to get rid of 200,000 potholes, 200,000 graffiti tags, and much more.

Council director of community and infrastructure, Marcus Goonan, said council welcomes the state government’s announcement and understands further detail is expected on how the funding will be allocated across Victoria, including regional areas.

“Many of the roads most frequently raised with council by the Wangaratta community are managed by the Victorian government through the Department of Transport,” he said.

“These include Greta Road, Murdoch Road, and the Wangaratta–Whitfield Road.

“Council continues to advocate for increased and sustained investment in regional roads through the Regional Cities Victoria state election advocacy campaign, including calls for a $1 billion Regional Fund and a $2 billion Regional Roads Package to address growing infrastructure needs across regional communities.”

This record investment will rebuild, repair and resurface arterial roads, maintain bridges and traffic lights, deliver emergency roadworks, mow, slash and spray grass and weeds along roadsides, and repair or replace signs.

A $36.9 million blitz will clean up 10 of the state's busiest freeways, including the Hume Freeway, with rubbish and graffiti removal, mowing and more.