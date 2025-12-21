The Rural City of Wangaratta Council is solidifying its respect to First Nations people with its release of a draft Reconciliation Action Plan now out for public feedback.

The plan lists the many items that council has been doing in the lines of reconciliation for more than a decade and it highlights the great connection Wangaratta has to Indigenous culture and names.

A key part of the plan is the deliverable actions council will take into 2026 across themes of relationships, respect, opportunities and governance.

Some of these include:

* research and obtain approval for costs associated with increasing understanding, value and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories, knowledge and rights within our organisation;

* increase staff's understanding of the purpose and significance behind cultural protocols, including Acknowledgement of Country and Welcome to Country protocols; and

* develop a policy to improve employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment at the RCOW.

Cr Harvey Benton moved an amendment to to add the word local into the agenda item.

"Putting the word 'local' in the reconciliation plan is for us and I think at times it's been indicated that it's going to be outside the local community," he said.

"It's our reconciliation plan going forward and we should be able to direct where it goes and it should be celebrated by us as a community.

"I've had some reservations in the past and I've expressed them and I think it's about time we start celebrating what we've been doing for the last 100 years.

"We've had recognition of the First Nations people throughout the entire local government, so much that some of the local Aboriginal people don't even know it's there.

"It is something this plan will have to do to stop polarisation - if it doesn't, it fails.

"It's about getting on the board and making sure it brings us all together - stop any blame game that's gone on far too long."

Cr Benton said it's important to celebrate the Aboriginal heritage of Wangaratta such a the town names, instead of having a hidden agenda.

"We'll endorse this to go out to the community and if you feel strongly about something, make sure you put your voice up," he said.

Many of the past and current actions council has made in the name of reconciliation were highlighted by Cr Tania Maxwell and are also listed in the plan.

To view and comment on the Reconciliation Action Plan visit https://connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/reconciliation-action-plan