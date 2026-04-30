The Rural City of Wangaratta Council this week acknowledged the recent passing of former councillors, John Kevin Howard and Kieran Klemm.

Mr Howard passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Wangaratta, on 21 April, aged 94 years.

Mr Klemm passed away on 23 April, aged 83 years, and a requiem mass is being held today at St Patrick's Catholic Church at 11am, with a burial service at Eldorado Cemetery at 3pm.

Speaking at Tuesday evening's council meeting, Mayor Irene Grant extended condolences to the families and loved ones of both former councillors and acknowledged their service to local government and the Wangaratta community.

Mr Howard served as a councillor with the former City of Wangaratta, prior to amalgamation, and was mayor in 1973–74 and again from 1976–78.

Mr Klemm served as a councillor with the Rural City of Wangaratta from 2000 to 2005, and also served with the former Shire of Wangaratta, prior to amalgamation.

The Wangaratta Chronicle will have obituaries on both men in next week's editions.