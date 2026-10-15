Creating a brighter future

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<p>LOOKING FORWARD: James Elkan has found real purpose in his life thanks to the skills he has learned at the VMCH Cre8 Shed. PHOTO: Fi Douglas</p>\\n
<p>LOOKING FORWARD: James Elkan has found real purpose in his life thanks to the skills he has learned at the VMCH Cre8 Shed. PHOTO: Fi Douglas</p>\\n

LOOKING FORWARD: James Elkan has found real purpose in his life thanks to the skills he has learned at the VMCH Cre8 Shed. PHOTO: Fi Douglas

VMCH creates opportunities for people with disability to build independence
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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