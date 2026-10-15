Creating a brighter future

In 2019, James Elkan walked into the VMCH Cre8 Shed in Wangaratta as a shy and uncertain 19-year-old. Today, he’s creating much more than timber projects. He’s building confidence, making friends and developing practical skills that will support him into the future. Each week, James joins other people with disability at the Cre8 Shed, where participants learn woodworking, tool handling, workplace safety, design and project planning while creating handcrafted products. “I love creating new projects and sometimes taking them home to show off my hard work,” James said. “The staff are like friends because we have a laugh, and they don’t tell us off. It helps me feel supported and I trust them, so I feel like I could talk to them about anything if I needed to.” For James and his fellow participants, Cre8 is more than a workshop. It’s a welcoming place to spend time with others, learn at their own pace and discover what they’re capable of. The program is part of VMCH’s range of job skills and employment pathways in Wangaratta. Local participants can gain hands-on experience in woodworking at Cre8, hospitality at the Where Is My Coffee? café, gardening and maintenance through the Green Team, and retail skills in the Mini Woolies simulated supermarket. These programs give people with disability opportunities to explore their interests, develop practical workplace skills and build confidence as they work towards their employment goals. Products created through Cre8, including timber homewares, garden pieces and gifts, are available through the VMCH online shop. Each purchase helps create more opportunities for people with disability to build skills, confidence and independence. To learn more about Cre8 or VMCH’s disability services in Wangaratta, call 1300 698 624 or visit https://disability.vmch.com.au/services-and-supports/jobs-and-learning You can also browse locally made products through https://shop.vmch.com.au.