Country Universities Centre (CUC) Ovens Murray is bringing together leading health education providers and local healthcare organisations to help the community explore careers in health, right here in Wangaratta.

The Wangaratta Health Careers Seminar will be held on Wednesday, 27 May at 5:30-7:00pm at CUC Ovens Murray.

The free event is open to school leavers considering their future, people thinking about a career change and students already studying in the health field.

The evening will feature a facilitated panel discussion with representatives from La Trobe University, Charles Sturt University, GOTAFE, Gateway Health and Northeast Health Wangaratta, covering education pathways, what a career in health actually looks like and what local employers look for when recruiting.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak directly with panellists during a Q&A session and after the event.

CUC Ovens Murray centre manager Mark van Bergen said the event is a timely opportunity for the community.

"So many people want to remain in our region when they study and work," he said.

"This is a great opportunity to find out how to get a health qualification, get the inside word on getting a health job in Wangaratta and have a chat with the people who can help you make it happen."

With a growing demand for health workers in regional areas, the seminar aims to demonstrate that rewarding health careers are accessible without having to leave the local area.

Registration is free and available at events.humanitix.com/whcs.

For more information, contact Tom Mitten, student services and engagement coordinator at CUC Ovens Murray, on 0493 462 221 or tom.mitten@cucovensmurray.edu.au.