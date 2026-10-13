Cup tour puts Wangaratta region on show

The iconic Melbourne Cup made its way through the Wangaratta region last week as part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour, culminating in a community celebration at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday. The tour visited a few local places on Friday, including the Wangaratta Show and St Catherine's Wangaratta. On Saturday, the tour showcased the region’s people, places and attractions, taking the famous trophy from the rail trails and Ovens River through to Milawa’s renowned food scene, Wangaratta’s arts and culture, and finally to the home of racing at Wangaratta Racecourse with around 250 people attending community events across Wangaratta and the North East, taking the opportunity to view the Melbourne Cup. Courtney Purcell, events coordinator at Wangaratta Turf Club, said it was wonderful to see so many community members come together to celebrate this much-loved Australian tradition. “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout, with community members young and old embracing the opportunity to see the iconic Melbourne Cup. “We were also fortunate to take the cup on a mini tour of our beautiful region, showcasing the many things that make the Wangaratta and North East area so special - from the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail and our beautiful rivers to our renowned gourmet food and wine offerings and the Wangaratta Jazz & Blues Festival. “We received fantastic support from the Wangaratta Pony Club, sporting clubs, local businesses and community organisations, which helped make the visit such a memorable occasion. “A special thank you to the cyclists who met us at sunrise, Milawa Cheese Company, the Wangaratta Jazz & blues Festival organisers, local trainer John Ledger, and Sue and all the kids from the Wangaratta Pony Club. “The enthusiasm and community spirit shown throughout the visit made the day a tremendous success, and we are incredibly proud to have showcased our wonderful region as part of the 2026 Lexus Melbourne Cup tour.” Ms Purcell said Wangaratta was incredibly proud to be selected as one of just 36 national and international stops on this year’s tour. “We applied to be part of the tour to give our local community the opportunity to experience a piece of Australian sporting history - something some people may never have imagined they would have the chance to see up close,” she said. “Seeing adults moved to tears while holding the Cup, and children looking on in awe, was truly special. “We also saw the tour as a wonderful opportunity to showcase our region, creating lasting memories that will be celebrated as part of the Melbourne Cup Tour’s history for years to come. “Having the cup on the track where the mighty Makybe Diva, a three-time Melbourne Cup winner, won her very first race made the occasion even more special and meaningful for our club and the wider community.” Ms Purcell said the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with people expressing their gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to see the iconic Melbourne Cup up close. “The VRC representative travelling with the cup was blown away by the turnout at our community events, and it was fantastic to see our community embrace the tour with such enthusiasm,” she said. “We wanted to share this incredible opportunity with everyone, while showcasing our region, celebrating our local businesses and attractions, and creating lasting memories for our community.”