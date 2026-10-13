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Cup tour puts Wangaratta region on show

<p>ON THE TRAILS: Cyclists at Magpies Sculpture on the Rail Trail. PHOTO: Maddy Lynch </p>\\n
<p>ON THE TRAILS: Cyclists at Magpies Sculpture on the Rail Trail. PHOTO: Maddy Lynch </p>\\n

ON THE TRAILS: Cyclists at Magpies Sculpture on the Rail Trail. PHOTO: Maddy Lynch

The iconic Melbourne Cup visited local people, places and attractions last week.
Jordan Duursma
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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