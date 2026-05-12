Enjoy a cuppa for a good cause at the Cancer Council Victoria's Wang Volunteer Group's annual Biggest Morning Tea event on Thursday 21 May from 10am at the Uniting Church Hall to raise funds for cancer research, prevention programmes, advocacy and support services.

With one Australian diagnosed with cancer every five minutes, the same time it takes to boil the kettle and take a tea break, every single morning tea held across the state for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea has the potential to make a life-saving difference.

Wang Volunteer Group leader Barb Thomas is encouraging everyone to come along to the morning tea.

"It’s a great way to support Cancer Council and at the same time enjoy a beautiful high (morning) tea," she said.

"All our funds go to Cancer Council Victoria which go towards research, prevention programmes, advocacy and support services.

"It’s important for our community to be involved because anyone in Wangaratta can use the support service, advocacy and of course everyone benefits from the research and prevention programmes."

There is no need to RSVP, simply turn up on on the day ready for a morning of catching up and enjoying a high tea of sandwiches, sausage rolls, mini meat pies, baby quiche and lots of lovely sweet slices.

Barb said it would be great if other groups, workplaces and schools could host their own Biggest Morning Tea.

"It’s a great way to raise much needed funds whilst enjoying a fun event," she said.

"The Wangaratta community has always been very supportive of our Biggest Morning Tea and we are most grateful and look forward to seeing as many people as possible again, this year."

As Cancer Council Victoria marks its historic 90th year supporting Victorians living with cancer and their families, Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea remains one of the charity’s most enduring and impactful community fundraisers.

This year, almost 6000 Victorians are set to host morning teas across the state, connecting more than 60,000 people.

Cancer Council Victoria aims to raise more than $4 million across the state this year, contributing to a national fundraising goal of more than $17 million.

To register, donate or find out more about Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au.