Wangaratta's Country Women's Association branch has completed a final clear-out of its 70-year-old Templeton Street hall, as new owners prepare to take it over this month.

The group's 15 members made the decision to sell the building, as the branch could not afford the required works and upkeep through its fundraising efforts.

Wangaratta CWA president Heather Betts said retaining the hall was not a sustainable option, and would have taken away from other work the group could be doing in the community.

She said holding on to the hall would have meant raising more money for maintenance, and as part of that, encouraging increased hire of the venue - which in turn would have increased the already extensive work involved for members.

Prior to Wednesday's final clear-out, the group held a farewell gathering at the hall on Friday, 13 March, celebrating the CWA's presence in Templeton Street since 1955 with the organisation's trademark camaraderie - and a cake.

While the investors who purchased the hall wish to remain anonymous for now, they say they are passionate about Wangaratta, and that their future plans and capital investment will not only benefit the rural city, but ensure that the hall building stands for decades to come.

And though the hall has been sold, the CWA - which has served Wangaratta since 1929 - will continue to operate in the rural city.

"We'll take our time over winter and hire a few different venues; we usually don't meet for a couple of the colder months of winter, so we don't need to rush into anything for the future," Heather said.

"If anyone is interested in joining us or has any questions about what the CWA does in the community, they can contact us via email at wangcwa@hotmail.com."

The Wangaratta CWA branch was formed in 1929, with initial membership starting at 90 and soon rising to about 130.

While it offered women opportunities to enjoy friendship, learn about national and global issues and use their skills to fundraise for charitable causes, a key aim was to establish a rest-room in Wangaratta where meetings could be held and which women could use while visiting Wangaratta.

A building fund for its construction was established in 1947, and funds were raised from catering for balls, weddings, street stalls and other community events.

Community donations to the building fund came from Bruck Mills, the Co-Store, Boorhaman Gun Club, and the Chiltern and Whitfield CWA branches.

The Templeton Street site was purchased in December, 1953, with the Wangaratta Borough Council giving permission to erect the rest room.

The hall was officially opened on September 26, 1955 by Lady Violet Brooks, wife of Governor of Victoria Sir Dallas Brooks.

An extension was added later (circa 1970s).

Since then, the CWA has continued to move with societal changes; in 2008, the Wangaratta and South Wangaratta branches each disbanded, and combined to become the Wangaratta and district branch, to ensure the continuation of the CWA in the rural city.

In 2014 a new evening branch formed, and during the COVID pandemic, the city's day branch amalgamated with the evening branch.