Dakar Rally exploits raise funds for flying doctors

North Eastern Car Club members and guests were recently regaled with stories of the legendary 2026 Dakar Rally. Local motorbike competitor, David Brock, took part in the 14-day marathon in early January, surviving nearly 8000 kilometres of the toughest terrain in Saudi Arabia. From rough and boulder-strewn tracks to hundreds of desert sand dunes, Brock survived everything the Dakar Rally could throw at him. Flanked by his KTM race bike, 55-year-old Brock held centre stage as he spoke at length about the two year preparation to contest what is widely regarded as the world's toughest motorsport challenge. It wasn't always plain sailing for Brock, who had added the event to his 'Bucket List' after watching the Dakar Rally as a spectator. The North Eastern Car Club (NECC) rooms at Tarrawingee were bursting at the seams on the night, which was held as a fundraiser for Brock's chosen charity, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). All proceeds from the night will be donated to the RFDS, with the NECC also making a significant financial donation.