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Dakar Rally exploits raise funds for flying doctors

<p>EPIC RIDE: Local motorcyclist David Brock shared tales of tackling the 2026 Dakar Rally with members of the North Eastern Car Club, helping to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). PHOTO: Peter Whitten</p>\\n
<p>EPIC RIDE: Local motorcyclist David Brock shared tales of tackling the 2026 Dakar Rally with members of the North Eastern Car Club, helping to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). PHOTO: Peter Whitten</p>\\n

EPIC RIDE: Local motorcyclist David Brock shared tales of tackling the 2026 Dakar Rally with members of the North Eastern Car Club, helping to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). PHOTO: Peter Whitten

North Eastern Car Club members regaled by David Brock's epic journey
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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