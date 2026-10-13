Death expo to give locals a look behind the curtain

Good2Go Expo and Book Launch hosted at The Stage Door on Friday 16 October aims to start conversations around death, dying, grief and loss for Wangaratta residents. Running from 4pm to 8:30pm, the free community event pairs a hands-on death literacy exhibition, featuring practical resources on wills, advance care plans, and local support, with the official launch of 'The Bird and Bee', a new memoir by local author Rose Sexton reflecting on love, loss, and living life to the fullest, including a theatrical monologue performed in her soulmate's voice. Organiser and author Rose said attendees can expect conversations about death, dying, grief and loss out loud, in daylight, with a cuppa in your hand and nobody whispering. "What I hope people take home is a bit of courage to start a conversation with someone they love about what matters to them at the end," she said. "That one conversation can change everything about how a death goes, for the person dying and for everyone left standing around the bed." Rose said the simple fact that everyone is going to die highlights the importance of the expo and these conversations in the community. "Many of us don’t have a plan in place, which makes it really tough when serious illness takes us by surprise," she said. "In a regional town we don't have the same easy access to services that people in Melbourne do, so we have to be a bit more resourceful and look after each other. "That's what communities used to do around dying before we handed the whole thing over to hospitals and funeral homes and stopped talking about it. "The expo is about taking some of that back. "Knowing what's available locally, who to ring, and that it's actually alright to ask." The expo will feature information resources, a talk on music in funerals and mourning, an expert panel and an “Ask a Death Doula” space. Rose encouraged everyone, whether they're a carer, grieving or perfectly healthy, to come along, promising it will be "less grim than you think". For more information or to register, visit www.g2gproject.com.au. Copies of The Bird and Bee will be available on the day, and Rose will be signing them, EFTPOS will be available.