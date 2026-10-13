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Death expo to give locals a look behind the curtain

<p>REFLECTIONS: Local author Rose Sexton (right), pictured with Merry Sae-Lam and Genevieve Doyle, will officially launch her new memoir \\'The Bird and Bee\\' at the Good2Go Expo on Friday 16 October. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann </p>\\n
<p>REFLECTIONS: Local author Rose Sexton (right), pictured with Merry Sae-Lam and Genevieve Doyle, will officially launch her new memoir \\'The Bird and Bee\\' at the Good2Go Expo on Friday 16 October. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann </p>\\n

REFLECTIONS: Local author Rose Sexton (right), pictured with Merry Sae-Lam and Genevieve Doyle, will officially launch her new memoir 'The Bird and Bee' at the Good2Go Expo on Friday 16 October. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Good2Go Expo and Book Launch to offer practical advice, information and support
Jordan Duursma
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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