Social media
Home page>News>New riverside community ...
News

New riverside community takes shape on the King River

<p>PARADISE IS NEAR: The future Murdoch Waters community will be positioned alongside the King River, creating a distinctive riverside neighbourhood that combines open space, nature and convenient access to Wangaratta.</p>\\n
<p>PARADISE IS NEAR: The future Murdoch Waters community will be positioned alongside the King River, creating a distinctive riverside neighbourhood that combines open space, nature and convenient access to Wangaratta.</p>\\n

PARADISE IS NEAR: The future Murdoch Waters community will be positioned alongside the King River, creating a distinctive riverside neighbourhood that combines open space, nature and convenient access to Wangaratta.

Murdoch Waters, a masterplanned community embracing the beauty of the King River
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
News

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Sport

Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta

Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta
Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta