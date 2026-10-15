New riverside community takes shape on the King River

A new chapter in Wangaratta's growth is underway, with construction progressing at Murdoch Waters, a masterplanned community designed to offer residents a unique blend of riverside living, natural open space and convenient access to the city's established amenities. The total development comprises 127 lots, ranging in size from 400sqm to 920sqm. The community's vision centres on creating a neighbourhood that embraces the beauty of the King River while providing new housing opportunities for local families, first home buyers, downsizers and investors. Located on Murdoch Road, Murdoch Waters has been planned to connect residents with nature through open spaces, parks, walking opportunities and access to the surrounding landscape, while remaining close to schools, shopping, sporting facilities and everyday services. The community is being delivered by Intrapac Property, an award-winning Australian property developer with more than 40 years of experience creating residential communities across Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. Maxwell Shifman, CEO of Intrapac Property, said the project reflects confidence in Wangaratta's future and the growing demand for quality communities in regional Victoria. "Murdoch Waters represents the next chapter in Wangaratta's growth," Mr Shifman said. "We're creating a community that responds to the way people want to live today, with open space, connection to nature and the convenience of being close to everything the city of Wangaratta has to offer. "The King River setting is something truly special. "It's not often you have the opportunity to create a community that is so closely connected to the natural environment while remaining conveniently located to the services and facilities that residents rely on every day. "We are committed to delivering a neighbourhood that becomes an enduring part of Wangaratta's future and a place residents will be proud to call home." Duncan MacGibbon, commercial sales consultant at Garry Nash & Co, said buyer enquiry had confirmed strong demand for new residential opportunities within thoughtfully planned communities. "Wangaratta continues to attract people looking for an exceptional regional lifestyle, and we're seeing genuine demand from local buyers as well as those relocating from other parts of Victoria," he said. "Murdoch Waters stands apart because of its unique riverfront setting and the quality of the vision behind the community. "Buyers can see the long-term appeal of living in a neighbourhood that combines open space, lifestyle and convenience. "Opportunities to secure land in a setting like this don't come along often. "Buyers are recognising the appeal of being able to build a new home within a thoughtfully planned community while enjoying the natural beauty of the King River right on their doorstep." The development will contribute to Wangaratta's future housing needs while providing residents with a lifestyle shaped by open space, established natural surrounds and the unique beauty of the King River corridor. Residents will be able to enjoy not only the estate's parks and open spaces, but also nearby parks and reserves located throughout the surrounding area. For Intrapac Property, the project is about creating more than residential lots. "Great communities are built around their surroundings, and at Murdoch Waters the natural environment provides an incredible foundation," Mr Shifman said. "We're focused on creating a place where people can enjoy the best of Wangaratta, whether that's spending time outdoors, connecting with family and friends or simply appreciating the unique riverside lifestyle on offer." With construction underway and strong interest continuing to build, Murdoch Waters is set to become one of Wangaratta's most exciting new residential communities, offering future residents the opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle connected to both nature and the Wangaratta CBD. The first release at Murdoch Waters is now selling with land prices ranging from $250,000-$316,000. For more information, current availability or to register interest in upcoming releases, buyers are encouraged to visit murdochwaters.com.au or call 1300 136 675 for more information. Murdoch Waters is proudly marketed and sold by Garry Nash & Co.