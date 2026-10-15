Delicate Damselflies

As described a couple of weeks ago, dragonflies have been abundant this spring after having had good winter rains. The same can be said for the similar looking damselflies. A damselfly differs by generally being more delicate and holding their wings along their body when at rest compared to open by the dragonfly. The name damselfly comes from the old French word dameisele, which means "damsel" because of their dainty, slender bodies, elegant flight, and delicate appearance, contrasting with the much larger, more aggressive-looking dragonflies. Damselfly eggs are laid into, or close to, water. The larvae adopt an aquatic lifestyle feeding on aquatic animals such as other insects and tadpoles. Like dragonflies, larval damselflies are commonly known as 'mudeyes'. They are important in the diets of many aquatic predators such as fish and waterbirds. Unlike dragonflies, whose massive eyes touch or wrap around the top of their heads, damselfly eyes are widely separated. This prominent spacing gives their head a distinctive dumbbell or "hammerhead" shape. The ideal spring conditions have triggered an explosion of mosquitoes and other small insects across Victorian waterways. Because mosquitoes are a primary food source, adult dragonflies have plentiful food. The sudden warm start to the season has also warmed up shallow waterways, ponds, and wetlands. This temperature spike signals thousands of hidden aquatic nymphs to metamorphose and grow wings all at once, creating highly visible "swarms" of adults rather than a gradual emergence. The reproductive phase of a damselfly may involve the establishment of a territory by males, which is protected against other males of the same species. Breeding behaviour is like the dragonfly and at times form a flying mating wheel. Their nymphs sit quietly on the wetland bottom or aquatic plants waiting for prey to wander close. The nymph finally emerges at night or early morning and crawls out of the water onto a vertical plant stem, reed, or rock, transforming into a dragonfly as its exoskeleton dries and split. It is wonderful to just watch the damselflies and dragonflies on our waterways, wetlands, dams and ponds at present as they show their incredible aerobatic prowess and speed. See if you can spot the difference between the two species.