Social media
Home page>News>Delicate Damselflies
News

Delicate Damselflies

<p>LADY IN RED: A Red-blue Damselfly resting on a reed at a wetland. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n
<p>LADY IN RED: A Red-blue Damselfly resting on a reed at a wetland. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n

LADY IN RED: A Red-blue Damselfly resting on a reed at a wetland. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

Damselflies have been abundant this spring after having had good winter rains.
Ian Davidson & Chris Tzaros
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
News

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
News

Local focus central to Caleb’s vision for Wangaratta

Local focus central to Caleb’s vision for Wangaratta
Local focus central to Caleb’s vision for Wangaratta