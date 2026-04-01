Authorities have formally identified the deceased from Monday’s police shooting in Thologolong as Desmond Freeman (pictured).

Victoria Police officially confirmed on Wednesday that Australia’s most wanted man was the person fatally shot by police after he refused to surrender and pointed a firearm at officers following a three hour stand-off at a rural property near Walwa on Monday morning.

Freeman, 56, had the been the subject of a massive manhunt since he allegedly shot and killed Wangaratta Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart at his Rayner Track property at Porepunkah on 26 August last year.

He hadn’t been seen since that date, until a tip off led police to the Thologolong property.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said Homicide Squad detectives were assisting in the State Coroner’s overall investigation into the shooting and death of Freeman and it remains ongoing.

So to does the investigation relating to Freeman’s movements between the fatal shooting in Porepunkah and the incident in Thologolong on Monday.