Different things for different people

One of the toughest challenges for any stage actor is to convince an audience of their character's genuine love and deep connection for another in what can often be an unrealistic setting. For Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keane, learning how to deal with such intimate scenes in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's November production of 'Constellations' by Nick Payne has been just that. The play tells the story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, and shows their relationship through a number of 'what if' variations - their joy and their heartbreak, their laughter and quarrels, their break-ups and make-ups. This is a sensitive story which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. Directed by Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans, the Wangaratta production will feature three different couples, each presenting their version of the play four times over the three week run. The couples are of differing age and gender, with the different actors bringing their own reading and energy to the play, which will add a different nuance to some of the issues explored around the play's key themes of illness and end of life. The pairings include Aleeta and Liam as a young Marianne and Roland, middle-aged couple Roland and Marianne (Amy and Drew Wighton), just out of university, and one same sex couple Marianne and Ro (Bec Carta and Sez Cohen). Aleeta said she was drawn to the audition after seeing a recording of the play. "It's such a sincere piece which invites audiences into the intimate, heart breaking, and contradictory aspects of relationships," she said. "It also gives you the chance to consider how life would be different if you made different choices." Although Aleeta found it easy to show love and interest with her eyes and tone of her voice she struggled with showing physical affection. "Obviously there are different ways to interpret the characters and their intentions through the various alternate realities, which is the whole point of having three casts, but in some scenes I feel Marianne is quite cold, so it's that balance of showing her emotional state while also maintaining that relationship dynamic," she said. "We've also been working with Barb Ryan as an intimacy coordinator and I've found that really helpful for getting my performance to be more realistic." Liam said he was attracted to the production by the story of Roland and Marianne exploring each stage of their relationship across multiple different parallel universes, and seeing how their responses and reactions varied from one universe to another. "But I have found developing a realistic couple on stage to be challenging," he said. "This is my first performance portraying a realistic couple outside of a comedic setting. "At times I have found it awkward, especially the kissing scenes. "But as rehearsals have progressed, we’ve become more comfortable around each other which has made portraying a realistic couple easier. "One of the major lessons I have learned from this production has been to draw on past experiences and emotions to portray convincing feelings in specific scenes." The different couples have been kept completely separate during the rehearsal period to avoid any unseen cross-contamination of their interpretations of the script. "We have been told to not watch other couples’ rehearsals," Liam said. "That way, each couple’s performance is unique and completely their own interpretation and portrayal of the script. "I think what audiences will take away from this play is that life can be cruel. "If you want something in life, go for it. "Life is too short and unpredictable to wonder 'what if..?'” Aleeta said she believed the play will have different messages and meaning for each audience member. "There's not really a true resolution or timeline, at least in my opinion," she said. "Maybe it's that life is complex and chaotic but there is still light and connection to be found in the mess. But for Aleeta there was another surprise lesson learned from being involved in the production. "I have the capacity to direct in the future," she said. "I suppose that's a bit of a weird learning but in this process Liam and I have had the opportunity to take our interpretation of the play and run with it. "We've got to block scenes, decide the intentions behind our characters' actions, and form our unique take on the play." 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre, Evans Street Wangaratta from 6 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY.