Different things for different people

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<p>STAR-CROSSED OR NOT: Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keane portray their own versions of Marianne and Roland in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company\\'s production of \\'Constellations\\' which opens on 6 November. </p>\\n
<p>STAR-CROSSED OR NOT: Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keane portray their own versions of Marianne and Roland in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company\\'s production of \\'Constellations\\' which opens on 6 November. </p>\\n

STAR-CROSSED OR NOT: Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keane portray their own versions of Marianne and Roland in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations' which opens on 6 November.

Wangaratta Players 'Constellations' challenged actors and will do the same for audiences
Shane Douthie
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026