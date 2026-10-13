Diocese commences 125th anniversary celebrations

Wangaratta's Anglican diocese launched celebrations for its 125th anniversary on Saturday 3 October, with forecast rain failing to impact the event. Parishes from across the diocese were represented in the grounds of Holy Trinity Cathedral, manning stalls offering a range of items for sale - from prayer cards to hand-knitted toys. The day also featured music and performances, including from the Wodonga Brass Band and a group from Yea called The Four Fathers, led by Russell Hogg. Patrons were invited to tour the cathedral, refreshments including a sausage sizzle offering the first 125 free were available, and as the day marked the feast of St Francis (patron saint of animals and the environment), there were blessings for pets and plants by clergy. The day kicked off preparations for the 125th anniversary of the diocese, which will be officially marked on 13 March 2027 - aiming to celebrate the past and inspire the future.