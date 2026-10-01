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Dragonflies galore at the arrival of spring

<p>THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: - A pair of Australian Emperor Dragonflies forming a mating wheel. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n
<p>THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: - A pair of Australian Emperor Dragonflies forming a mating wheel. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n

THE CIRCLE OF LIFE: - A pair of Australian Emperor Dragonflies forming a mating wheel. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

Spring brings an astonishing array of numbers and types of dragonflies
Ian Davidson & Chris Tzaros
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026