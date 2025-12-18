The creative talents of students were front and centre when Yarrunga Primary School recently held its Art Extravaganza and End-of-Year Performances.

Families who came along first enjoyed wandering through the beautiful displays created by the talented students, before the ukulele group took to the stage for their first public performance.

Yarrunga Primary School business manager Olivia Sewell said the school was absolutely buzzing with creativity, talent and community spirit.

"The creativity and effort in every piece of artwork was truly inspiring - and the ukulele group absolutely nailed it," she said.

"Our thanks go to everyone who joined us for the event."

The Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden students kept everyone well fed with delicious snacks, before they moved straight into high-energy dance performances.

The crowd was treated to amazing routines, and the excitement didn’t stop there, because it was followed by the debut performance of the brand-new Yarrunga Primary School band, Fusewire, who lit up the stage.

The three major raffle winners were also announced, with congratulations going to the lucky families, while the remaining prizes were to be drawn this week, with over 5000 tickets sold.

Ms Sewell said events like these don't just happen but are the result of many hours and dedication from staff members.

"We are so grateful for everything they do to make memorable moments like this possible," she said.

"A very special shout-out goes to Miss Caitlin, our amazing choreographer, for all the hard work she put into preparing our performers.

"To all our YPS families, friends and community members who came along—thank you.

"Your support, enthusiasm and presence helped make the afternoon such a wonderful celebration of our students and our school, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year."