A group of year eight Galen Catholic College students experienced a connection between culture and conservation last week, when they spotted a rare Golden Sun Moth while exploring Aboriginal seasonal knowledge.

As part of their Merriwa Woka class (which immerses students in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture), students learned how Aboriginal people traditionally use seasonal calendars guided by weather, plant cycles and animal behaviour to plan activities, rather than relying on fixed dates.

To bring this knowledge to life, the class visited a patch of grassland behind the Barr Reserve ovals which is home to the endangered Golden Sun Moth.

The moth survives only in the tiny remnants of Victoria's native grasslands, which now cover less than one per cent of their original extent, and the students' discovery of a single moth was a joyful reminder of the importance of protecting these habitats.

"Hands-on experiences like these help students see how First Nations knowledge and caring for Country go hand in hand," Merriwa Woka teacher Andrew Sinclair said.

"Moments like these bring learning to life and show students the value of connecting with the land."