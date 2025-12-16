Work is progressing on development of the new Wangaratta Tech School in Cusack Street, which is set to open its doors next year.

The project is part of a state government investment to expand access to high-quality STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education for young people.

Through the facilities provided at Wangaratta Tech School (delivered in partnership with GOTAFE as the tertiary partner), students will build their digital, AI and technological skills while exploring study and career options, to help prepare them for opportunities available in a rapidly-evolving world.

First Nations knowledge and custodianship will also be embedded to support learning about sustainability, Country and community.

The Cusack Street building is on track for completion at the end of April, and the school is expected to open its doors for term three (mid-year) 2026.

In the meantime, local students - including year eights and nines from Wangaratta High School - have been assisting with trials of some of the school's programs, engaging in 3D printing, robotics and prototyping sessions.

WHS teacher Rheanna Land said the school was excited by the opportunities that would be available to students in all year levels when the school opened in 2026.

She said it would increase opportunities and overcome barriers such as cost and travel to Melbourne for such learning experiences.

Wangaratta Tech School will service secondary partner schools in the Wangaratta, Benalla, Alpine, Indigo and Wodonga local government areas, focusing on agriculture, sustainability, technology and health, and will also work with local industries to open study pathways.

In readiness for next year's opening, the school is on the lookout for a STEM facilitator, who will be responsible for designing, developing and facilitating hands-on programs that inspire curiosity, creativity and problem-solving.

Working closely with teachers, industry partners and the tech school team, the STEM facilitator will have the chance to make a meaningful impact on students, schools and communities while helping build STEM capability across the region.

For more information about the role, phone 1300 GOTAFE (468 233), Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, or visit https://www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/