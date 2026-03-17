With Bicycle Network’s National Ride2School Day approaching on Friday, 20 March, schools across the North East are turning their attention to finding the safest and most enjoyable active travel routes for students.

To help boost awareness and participation, RoadSafe North East (RSNE) is encouraging families to leave the car at home and support students to ride, walk, scoot or skate their way to school.

RSNE bike ed coordinator Glenn Clarke said Ride2School Day is a great initiative.

"Whether they ride, walk, scoot or skate to school, I would encourage all students to give it a go and for all schools to get involved," he said.

National Ride2School Day is Australia’s biggest celebration of active travel and one of the best days on the school calendar, and for students at St Bernard's Primary School who are gearing up for the big day, riding to school is part of everyday life.

Jaxon Ring (12) said he rides to school nearly every single day.

"My favourite part is riding with my friends and hitting some jumps before school," he said.

"It's good fun."

For Alfie Fulton (12), chatting with his friends on the ride to school is a highlight.

"I love riding with my friends and being in the cool breeze in the morning," he said.

"I also ride my bike on the weekend."

St Bernard's Primary School PE coordinator Gerald Nolan said Ride2School Day has been running for about 10 years and last year 300 of their 360 students got involved.

"The school's bike enclosure, acquired through a grant, is now outgrown, with 50 more bikes overflowing even on a regular day," he said.

"There is a significant difference in students' confidence in riding due to the program, the children come to school having done a little bit of exercise and it promotes an active lifestyle outside of school.

"There are positives all around."

RSNE spokesperson, Aaron Scales, said the daily trip to and from school can play a major role in helping young people achieve the recommended hour of moderate physical activity each day.

“Active travel options like riding, scooting or walking are great ways for students to build healthy habits and stay active," he said.

"We’d love to see more families across North East Victoria riding to school together.

"It helps build independence, improves confidence on local bike paths and roads, and supports overall wellbeing.

“But we also recognise that concerns about safety, lack of skills and limited facilities can discourage some students from choosing to ride.

"Through the RSNE Bike Education program, we assist schools to identify these barriers, address them, and help create a strong bike culture where active travel is valued and better understood.

“Our Bike Education program teaches essential riding skills and supports schools in mapping a Safe Route to School.

"We’re committed to easing parents’ concerns by showing that riding to school can be simple, safe and enjoyable.

“We encourage all North East schools to embrace the benefits of active travel by getting involved in the Ride2School program this year.

"When students are supported and encouraged to ride, walk, scoot or skate, the entire school community benefits — physically, socially, environmentally and economically.”

Mr Scales added that improved student focus in class, reduced traffic congestion around schools, and better overall health are just some of the positive outcomes of adopting an active travel approach.

For more information about National Ride2School Day, visit https://bicyclenetwork.com.au/rides-and-events/ride2school/ride2school-day/.