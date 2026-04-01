An elderly woman who was critically injured in a collision near Rutherglen last week has died.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was understood a silver Mercedes collided with a truck at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Federation Way about 12:40pm on Monday, 23 March.

“The passenger of the Mercedes, an 84-year-old South Melbourne woman, was taken to hospital with critical injuries where she later died on 30 March,” they said.

“The driver of the Mercedes, an 83-year-old South Melbourne man, remains in hospital with critical injuries.”

Driver of the truck, a 63-year-old Howlong man, was not injured and the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

The Murray Valley Highway was closed for hours following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dashcam or CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au