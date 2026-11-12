Eldorado Foodshare celebrates 10 years with free community morning tea

Eldorado Foodshare will celebrate 10 years of sharing food and building community with a free morning tea at Eldorado Gunhouse Park on Saturday 21 November, backed by a $1000 grant from Gateway Health. The free event will run from 10am to 12pm, with a sausage sizzle, fresh fruit and other nutritious food to share. There will be a lucky draw for a food hamper, Eldorado musician Ric Owen will be performing during the morning providing the perfect Saturday soundtrack, and everyone is welcome. The grant will fund three free morning teas at regular monthly foodshare gatherings, with the 10-year celebration to be one of them. It will also buy food vouchers, which will go directly to community members in need, be used as free raffle prizes and be given to thank volunteers. Eldorado Foodshare volunteer Sue Phillips said the milestone was about recognising the people behind the project. "It's an acknowledgement of the people who've been involved, and of what it has done in terms of community fundraising," she said. "It has also encouraged a lot more people to think about how they use their gardens and what they can do with their produce." The foodshare began in 2016, when a small grant from a regional funding program helped a handful of locals get started. About 10 people turned up to the first meeting at the hall, where the idea was settled: bring along produce and other items to share, all completely free, with no swaps needed. Gatherings have been held monthly at the park ever since, with 104 foodshares held to date. Attendance averages 45 people, with more than 100 at the busiest and 20 at the quietest, and the Eldorado Foodshare Facebook group now has 336 members. During COVID-19, when gatherings were not possible, a community cupboard was set up in the park shelter so people could keep leaving and collecting produce. It is still used today and is usually emptied within weeks. Community groups have been a big part of that story. Groups apply to run a fundraiser at a foodshare, selling cakes, slices and sausages, last month the CFA raised more than $700 in two hours. Over the decade, groups have raised a total of $40,509.43, and $1545.50 has been given out in 60 fruit and veggie vouchers and boxes. Volunteer Suzanne Farrugia said the group was always looking for more helpers. "It really takes dedicated volunteers," she said. "We definitely need more people here to help out." Ms Farrugia said the name was chosen deliberately. "It's not a food swap, it's food sharing," she said. "Some people feel embarrassed because they haven't got anything to contribute, and we're saying please take it." Volunteer Sally Jacka said the anniversary was also a chance to reach newcomers. "There's quite a few new people in Eldorado and a lot of them wouldn't have heard of food share," she said. People from other towns now travel to take part, and a neighbouring group is booked in to run a fundraiser at an upcoming foodshare. Other communities have also started their own foodshares after visiting Eldorado to see how it works. The Eldorado Foodshare gathers monthly, and everyone is welcome to bring along produce to share or simply come for a chat.