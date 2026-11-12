Food grants help communities grow connections

Nine community food projects across the Rural City of Wangaratta are receiving a helping hand through small grants from Gateway Health, with a focus on improving access to affordable, nourishing food and bringing people together. The grants support local community groups and not-for-profit organisations to respond to recommendations identified through a local food access needs assessment. Those recommendations include supporting community food initiatives and food relief services, encouraging food growing, developing cooking skills and strengthening social connections. The nine grant recipients are Pangerang Community Hub, Open Door Neighbourhood House, Eldorado Food Share, NESAY, Upper King Valley Community Hub, King Valley Community Centre, Wangaratta Community Garden, North East Multicultural Association, and Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Incorporated. The grants will support a diverse range of community-led food security, education and social connection initiatives across the region, from building a community produce “share shack” and expanding garden-to-plate cooking programs, to running community lunches, cultural dinners, food swaps and gardening workshops. The funding will also help deliver practical cooking and nutrition education, support young people at risk of homelessness to access healthy meals through the Fair Feed program, and strengthen community food-sharing networks. Together, the projects focus on improving access to fresh and affordable food, developing gardening and cooking skills, reducing social isolation, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening local community connections through food. Gateway Health health promotion coordinator Clare Schultz said most of the supported projects were already underway, with two to take place in 2027. Ms Schultz said data and conversations suggested demand for emergency food relief was increasing. Low incomes, homelessness or insecure housing, poor health and limited social or family support were among the challenges facing people accessing food relief. Distance from shops offering nourishing food, along with knowledge and skills in nutrition, cooking and growing food, could also present barriers. Ms Schultz said allowing communities to shape their own projects was important to their long-term success. “After working in this space for some time, we have found that projects that are community-led are more likely to meet community needs and be sustainable over time,” she said. The supported projects span small rural towns and local neighbourhoods, with some catering for young people and multicultural communities. “Each project aims to meet the needs of their community.” Alongside improving food access, the initiatives aim to give people opportunities to share skills and connect with others. Ms Schultz said the Gateway Health health promotion team was grateful to be working with local organisations and community groups on their food projects. “By working together, we hope to improve access to nourishing, affordable food and opportunities for communities to connect and come together,” she said.