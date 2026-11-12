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Food grants help communities grow connections

<p>FEEDING A COMMUNITY: Nine community food projects are receiving a funding boost from Gateway Health, representatives of some organisations, including (back) Rosemary Buchanan from King Valley Community Centre, Kim Andrews a Wodonga TAFE student on placement at Open Door Neighbourhood House (ODNH), Tony Lane from Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Incorporated, Tennille Hall from Pangerang Community Hub, Faryal Nawaz Khan from North East Multicultural Association, (front) Suzanne Farrugia from Eldorado Foodshare, Maree Wilson from Upper King Valley Community Hub, Loretta Waters from ODNH, and Clare Schultz from Gateway Health, gathered at Pangerang Community Hub on Thursday 29 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>FEEDING A COMMUNITY: Nine community food projects are receiving a funding boost from Gateway Health, representatives of some organisations, including (back) Rosemary Buchanan from King Valley Community Centre, Kim Andrews a Wodonga TAFE student on placement at Open Door Neighbourhood House (ODNH), Tony Lane from Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Incorporated, Tennille Hall from Pangerang Community Hub, Faryal Nawaz Khan from North East Multicultural Association, (front) Suzanne Farrugia from Eldorado Foodshare, Maree Wilson from Upper King Valley Community Hub, Loretta Waters from ODNH, and Clare Schultz from Gateway Health, gathered at Pangerang Community Hub on Thursday 29 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

FEEDING A COMMUNITY: Nine community food projects are receiving a funding boost from Gateway Health, representatives of some organisations, including (back) Rosemary Buchanan from King Valley Community Centre, Kim Andrews a Wodonga TAFE student on placement at Open Door Neighbourhood House (ODNH), Tony Lane from Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Incorporated, Tennille Hall from Pangerang Community Hub, Faryal Nawaz Khan from North East Multicultural Association, (front) Suzanne Farrugia from Eldorado Foodshare, Maree Wilson from Upper King Valley Community Hub, Loretta Waters from ODNH, and Clare Schultz from Gateway Health, gathered at Pangerang Community Hub on Thursday 29 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Nine community food projects are receiving a funding boost from Gateway Health
Jordan Duursma
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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