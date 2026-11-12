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Emilie and Polly honour Haines with $500 donation to children in need

<p>HEARTFELT EXCHANGE: Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines acting chief of staff Kaz Rourke (right) said she and her team were \"touched\" by Emilie Jonker (far left) and Polly Ryan\\'s fundraising efforts in support of Dr Haines. Here, the girls are pictured delivering the cards of the two visitors from the UK. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>HEARTFELT EXCHANGE: Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines acting chief of staff Kaz Rourke (right) said she and her team were \"touched\" by Emilie Jonker (far left) and Polly Ryan\\'s fundraising efforts in support of Dr Haines. Here, the girls are pictured delivering the cards of the two visitors from the UK. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

HEARTFELT EXCHANGE: Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines acting chief of staff Kaz Rourke (right) said she and her team were "touched" by Emilie Jonker (far left) and Polly Ryan's fundraising efforts in support of Dr Haines. Here, the girls are pictured delivering the cards of the two visitors from the UK. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg

The local MP's team were touched by the "beautiful gesture"
Grace Fredsberg
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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