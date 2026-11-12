Emilie and Polly honour Haines with $500 donation to children in need

Ordinarily, nine-year-old Emilie Jonker and her 10-year-old friend Polly Ryan would have been selling Christmas cards outside of the Jonker's Wangaratta home at this time of year to support the Wishing Tree foundation. But instead, they were met with heartfelt messages of support, customers from outside of the country and a sense of pride after deciding to dedicate more than $500 in profits to Save the Children. On Monday 19 October, Dr Haines sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electorate office. In an address to the media on the Wednesday following the tragedy, husband Phil Haines asked support for Dr Haines to be directed towards Save the Children, a cause she has been a passionate supporter of in her time in politics. The community devastation and the subsequent media address compelled Emilie and Polly to recontextualise their focus. Delivering a personalised message to the MP's office last Friday, Emilie and Polly said they didn’t expect such a palpable response. “When the horrible thing happened to Helen, we thought ‘why not do it for her?’,” Emily said. Polly added: “It feels really good that we’ve done something to show our part for Helen and the community.” While they had a handful of exchanges with some familiar faces, including their teacher and friends, they also unexpectedly encountered two customers travelling from England. "They were leaving the next day, so then they [asked] to send a card to her," Emily said. Kaz Rourke, acting chief of staff for Dr Haines MP, said the "beautiful gesture" was truly touching for herself and the whole team. “They worked really hard to run their roadside stall to raise money for Save the Children, showing extraordinary kindness and community spirit," Ms Rourke said. “We want to send a big thank you to them, and everyone who stopped at their stall to help their fundraising. “Students from schools across Indi have shown their support for Helen in many beautiful ways, with thoughtful cards, letters, handmade flowers, orange hearts. “Helen, her family and all of us on her team are feeling the incredible love and support coming from communities right across Indi. "It’s giving all of us strength.” More than $1.4m has been raised for Helen through the Save The Children fundraiser, including Emilie and Polly's $507.35 donation. To make a donation, visit https://www.savethechildrenfundraising.org.au/helenhaines.