A fuel tank fire on the Hume Freeway near Liliput Tuesday afternoon was quickly contained after fire crews received multiple calls from passing traffic.

A CFA spokesperson said brigades responded to the incident about 12:40pm on the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The spokesperson said while there were no visible flames coming from the fuel tank, Chiltern and Barnawartha CFA units worked to ensure the fire was out and the scene was safe.

The incident was declared under control at 12.55pm and safe at 1.02pm.

Victoria Police were on scene for traffic control.