A veteran Wangaratta CFA volunteer is hoping his concerns, and those of others being voiced to a Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the 2026 summer fires, can lead to meaningful change to improve safety for firefighters and the communities they seek to protect.

District 23 Volunteer Fire Brigade Victoria president and South Wangaratta brigade Lieutenant Garry Nash is making a submission and imploring others with constructive feedback to do the same before the closing date of Sunday, 19 April.

He said the fire season had exposed a number of issues around the preparedness of authorities, with firefighter safety a key concern.

"We've got brigades working with old appliances, having serious occupational health and safety issues in their sheds and stations, and issues with a new communication system for the CFA," Mr Nash said.

"Management of roadside vegetation, training for new recruits and the slow turnaround of government departments to help communities with recovery immediately after the fires are issues that need to be discussed and improved."

Ryan Batchelor, chair of the Legislative Council Environment and Planning Committee which is accepting submissions from the public as part of its comprehensive probe, said the fires across Victoria this summer had a profound impact on the people affected - with one person dead, over 500 structures destroyed and more than 400,000 hectares burned throughout January.

“This inquiry will look at the preparation and planning by government, emergency services and the community ahead of the fire season, including management of public and private land,” he said.

“The inquiry will also examine the causes and circumstances of the bushfire, including climate change.”

Other important matters being considered by the inquiry include:

• emergency responses to the fires;

• resilience of critical services and infrastructure;

• resourcing of fire agencies, and support for volunteers;

• recovery efforts in affected communities;

• impact on the environment; and

• lessons from previous inquiries and Royal Commissions.

For more details on the inquiry and making a submission go to https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/get-involved/inquiries/inquiry-into-the-2026-summer-fires-across-victoria/submissions