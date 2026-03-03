The federal government’s new cell-broadcast national messaging system will be known as ‘AusAlert’ and will begin testing this year through community-based trials and a national test.

AusAlert is expected to be operational by October this year, ahead of the 2026-27 high risk weather season.

It will use the latest technology to enable authorities, including states and territories, to send geographically targeted emergency messages to all compatible mobile devices within a 160-metre accuracy.

The system will not be impacted by telecommunication network congestion, helping communities to understand the risks and make appropriate decisions about their personal safety.

AusAlert will be supported by a dedicated website.

This forms part of a wider public awareness campaign to ensure all Australian people clearly understand how the system works and what to do if they receive an alert.

Ahead of the launch, community-based trials are expected to take place across urban, regional, and remote areas in all states and territories in June, with a national test to take place at 2pm AEST on Monday, 27 July following the community testing to validate the system’s full capability and support awareness of the new system.

During the national test, everyone with a compatible mobile device will receive an alert.

Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain said the community testing and national test are significant milestones for AusAlert.