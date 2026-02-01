A person was treated for burns after a caravan was engulfed in flamed at Burke Street, Wangaratta on Saturday afternoon.

A FRV spokesperson said firefighters responded to the fire about 3:30pm to find the caravan fully engulfed in flames and impacting a 5 x 8 metre shed.

“One person sustained burns to the arm and was treated by Ambulance Victoria,” they said.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no emergency transportation was required.

The FRV spokesperson said gas cylinders were also being affected by flames and FRV and CFA firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 3:50pm, with the cause of the fire not yet determined.