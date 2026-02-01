Two people were hospitalised after a collision at the Ryley and Green Street intersection on Thursday afternoon.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to the incident in Wangaratta at about 3:50pm where the girl in her late teens and a man in his 70s were taken to Northeast Health in a stable condition.

The man was treated for mid-body injuries at the scene.

The damaged Ford Mustang GT and Toyota Prado took out road signage and a traffic light pole before coming to a rest within the intersection.

Emergency services were on scene for an hour directing traffic and clearing the scene.