A bushfire which triggered advice warnings within Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park was contained by firefighters on Sunday evening.

A State Control Centre spokesperson said nine firefighting appliances from CFA and FFMVic responded to the bushfire near Kangaroo Track about 2:43pm.

An advice message was issued for nearby residents in Chiltern, Eldorado, Beechworth and surrounds to monitor the fire as it was ongoing.

The incident was deemed under control at 4:33pm and declared safe at 7:17pm, with the blaze burning one hectare of bushland.

The State Control Centre spokesperson said lightning was believed to have caused the fire.