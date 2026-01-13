A group of CFA firefighters are ready to fight fires in remote areas across the state following seven weeks of intensive training to become arduous firefighters.

The pilot program is a first for CFA where 15 arduous firefighters will have the capability to attack and suppress fires in difficult terrain that aren’t accessible via a fire truck or aircraft.

The crew is made up of volunteer firefighters who respond to different types of scenarios, including lightning strikes, bushfires and preventative works such as backburning operations.

They can be deployed to a remote area for up to 24 hours, can carry up to 20kg in their packs and are trained to walk within 45 minutes from a vehicle.

They also carry a range of mechanical tools such as chainsaws, leaf blowers, hose lay packs and small pumps, to help them create fire breaks or directly suppress fires by pumping water directly from a nearby creek or dam.

CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said around 60 percent of Victoria has privately owned land and a large portion of that is bushland so it was important for the CFA to increase our capability to help further protect lives and property.

“These arduous firefighters give CFA a complementary service alongside our partner agency, Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) to work together to protect communities across the state,” he said.

“The crew will not only be a great asset for Victoria, they can also be deployed to support the suppression of interstate fires too.

“This team has worked incredibly hard over several months and should be proud of what they’ve achieved.

“Thanks to the NSW Rural Fire Service delivering the specialised training, our arduous firefighting team is ready to respond.”

CFA will evaluate the use and effectiveness of the arduous crew at the end of this fire season with the hope to extend the program further in 2026.