More than 71 per cent of Code 1 emergencies in the Rural City of Wangaratta were responded to by Ambulance Victoria (AV) paramedics and first responders within the benchmark 15 minutes for the final quarter of 2025, according to the latest data.

Between October to December last year paramedics responded to 568 Code 1 emergencies in the rural city, with 71.5 per cent within the benchmark 15 minutes.

This was the best result in the past year, equaling that of April to June last year, and improving on 69 per cent in July to September; 68.5 per cent in January to March; and 70.8 per cent in October to December 2024.

The average response time for Code 1 emergencies in the rural city was 14.40 minutes, which was again the best in the past year and a big improvement on 15.37 the previous quarter.

Across the North East region, Indigo Shire had the worst rate of Code 1 emergency responses within the 15 minutes of only 27.5 per cent, followed by Towong Shire at 30.3 per cent.

Towong Shire had the worst average Code 1 response time of 28.16 minutes, followed by Alpine Shire (22.46 minutes), Indigo Shire (22.42 minutes), Strathbogie Shire (22.21 minutes), Mansfield Shire (20.10 minutes), Moira Shire (19.14 minutes)m Benalla (18.12 minutes), Wangaratta (14.40 minutes) and Wodonga (14.07 minutes).

In the entire Hume region, paramedics and first responders attended to 5791 Code 1 cases between October and December 2025.

AV acting executive director regional operations, Michael Georgiou, said paramedics and first responders were getting back on the road faster and improving response times thanks to a significant drop in clearing times in the Hume region.

"AV is working closely with hospitals, emergency services and government partners to keep patients moving through the system as quickly as possible and get ambulances back on the road sooner," he said.

“By leaving hospitals faster, we can get to the patients who need our lifesaving care the most – and that means better patient outcomes.”

Hume regional director Narelle Capp said the region had seen the average hospital clearing times drop by more than five minutes last year - from 29.7 minutes between January and March 2025 to 24.4 minutes between October and December 2025.

“Every small improvement – from more efficient hospital handovers to quicker clearing times – adds up to better care,” Ms Capp said.

“We are extremely proud of our paramedic and first responder crews who through dedication and teamwork have made remarkable improvements to hospital clearing times and are returning to the community faster.”

Mr Georgiou said the support of the community can also help save lives.

“If you need help but it’s not life-threatening, we encourage you to consider the most appropriate care for your situation,” he said.

“AV paramedics and first responders are focused on reaching the sickest patients first - but every day, about one in five calls to Triple Zero (000) do not need an emergency ambulance response.

“Getting the right care at the right time can make a big difference.

"There are many options people can access when they need timely medical care and health advice, but not an emergency ambulance, including the VVED and Nurse-on-Call which are available at any time of the night or day.

“Local Urgent Care Clinics, GPs and pharmacists are also great options.”

FOR THE RECORD

Ambulance response times to Code 1 emergencies across Local Government Areas throughout the North East from October to December 2025.

Details list LGA, percentage of Code 1 calls met within benchmark 15 minutes, average response time and number of Code 1 call-outs.

ALPINE: 32.2%, 22:46 minutes, 199 call-outs

BENALLA: 58.2%, 18:12 minutes, 304 call-outs

INDIGO: 27.5%, 22:42 minutes, 200 call-outs

MANSFIELD: 50.4%, 20:10 minutes, 135 call-outs

MOIRA: 49.2%, 19:14 minutes, 638 call-outs

STRATHBOGIE: 32.7%, 22:21 minutes, 266 call-outs

TOWONG: 30.3%, 28:16 minutes, 89 call-outs

WANGARATTA: 71.5%, 14:40 minutes, 568 call-outs

WODONGA: 74.5%, 14:07 minutes, 746 call-outs