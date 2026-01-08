The worst fire danger day in half a decade is set to hit Victoria and the North East as fire authorities warn residents to enact survival plans ahead of a volatile Friday.

An extreme fire danger rating was given to the North East and right across the state, while South West, Wimmera, Northern Country and North Central regions have been declared a catastrophic fire day.

The statewide Total Fire Ban will be the second in a row for the North East, with Friday expected to present the greatest risk of fires since Black Summer in 2019/20.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts for Wangaratta show an expected maximum of 44 degrees on Friday with peak wind gusts of 56 km/h.

The extreme fire day comes after back-to-back days of more than 40 degrees in the rural city and surrounds, with maximum temperatures up to 43 degrees at 3pm.

CFA District 23 Commander Daryl Owen said the fire danger expected overnight and into Friday was for the potential of dry thunderstorms, lightning and erratic winds forecasted for the region.

“Anyone living in a bush or grassland area should prepare and enact their fire plan now,” he said.

“Fires in the open air are prohibited, and this includes wood fires ovens (without a permit).

“The definition of lighting of a fire in the open air includes activities such as welding, soldering and abrasive cutting.

“Refer to the CFA website before undertaking any works if you are unsure.”

CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said Friday would be a dire bushfire day for the entire state.

“The decisions you make will affect your life and the lives of your family,” he said.

“The fire potential and spread tomorrow will be rapid, emergency services will seek to respond and put out the fires as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait for an official warning before you leave, fires can start quickly and threaten lives and homes within minutes.

“If you are caught out and all other bushfire plans have failed, be aware of local last resort options such as Neighbourhood Safer Places and designated Community Fire Refuges.”

Firefighters continue to fight two major bushfires in the North East with significant ground and air resources deployed.

As of 2pm Thursday, a fire 25km west of Walwa in the Mount Lawson State Park had grown to 4000ha as conditions remained volatile.

The fire which broke out on Monday was not yet under control.

In Longwood, around 100 fire appliances and 400 firefighters were battling a 9000 hectare blaze not yet under control.

A State Control Centre spokesperson said the north east part of the fire between Avenel and Euroa continued to spread and the Hume Freeway between Violet Town and Seymour remained closed in both directions, with traffic diverted.

Mr Heffernan said dry lighting had developed inside the fire near Walwa overnight on Wednesday and the same was expected to occur in the fire at Longwood.

“We are anticipating many communities will be impacted by that fire,” he said.

Emergency evacuation warnings and Watch and Act Warnings remained active for surrounding areas of both fires.

A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.

Victorians should also make sure they have access to more than one source of information.

They include:

• ABC local radio, commercial and designated radio stations of Sky News

• The VicEmergency App

• The VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au

• The VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226

• CFA or VicEmergency Twitter or Facebook

Parks in and around areas declared a catastrophic fire danger day across the state will be closed on Friday.

Cooler temperatures and a reduced fire risk are expected by Saturday.