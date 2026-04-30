Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW), in partnership with local Victorian emergency services, successfully delivered a large-scale emergency training exercise last week, strengthening coordination and preparedness across the region.

The Emergo-training simulation brought together almost 50 medical, emergency and health professionals in a realistic scenario designed to test communication, decision-making and response processes during a Code Brown (external emergency).

The exercise centred on a fictitious double bus crash on the Hume Highway, with teams working together to manage the rapid assessment and treatment of 70 simulated patients.

Participants were required to respond in real time, prioritising care while navigating the pressures and complexities of a major incident.

Participants included staff from Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police, Department of Health Victoria and Australian Red Cross, alongside NHW staff from both clinical and administrative areas, highlighting the importance of a coordinated, multi-agency response.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the exercise highlighted the strength of collaboration between health services and emergency responders across the region.

“Exercises like this are critical in ensuring our teams are well prepared to respond to large scale emergencies,” Ms Fifis said.

“They provide a valuable opportunity to test our systems, strengthen communication pathways and ensure we can deliver safe, timely care when our community needs it most.”

Ms Fifis said the Emergo-training model is an internationally recognised simulation system used to prepare health services for major incidents, allowing teams to practise their roles in a controlled, high-pressure environment.

Participants said the training provided a practical and engaging way to build confidence, refine processes and identify opportunities for improvement.

Ms Fifis said NHW will continue to invest in training and simulation exercises as part of its commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care and ensuring readiness for emergency situations across North East Victoria.