The Rural City of Wangaratta has developed adverse weather event checklists covering bushfire, flood, heatwave and storm preparation.

These resources form part of ongoing work to strengthen business continuity planning across the municipality.

This initiative responds to feedback from the 2025 Business Health Check survey, which revealed many businesses do not have a continuity plan in place.

Almost half of respondents identified business continuity as a priority workshop topic.

Each checklist includes straightforward steps such as:

• Bushfire: Make a survival plan, prepare your property, and know evacuation routes.

• Flood: Identify water entry points, elevate stock and equipment, and review insurance cover.

• Heatwave: Adjust working hours, maintain cooling systems, and plan for power outages.

• Storm: Secure outdoor items, check roof and gutters, and prepare for possible power loss.

Emergency contacts and links to trusted resources like VicEmergency, CFA and SES are included to make planning easier.

These tools are designed to help businesses protect staff, customers, property, and stock during severe weather events.

This work is part of council’s broader economic development strategy and climate adaptation plan, focused on building resilience and continuity planning.

A full Business Continuity Toolkit will be released next year, offering detailed guidance and templates.

Businesses can download the checklists now at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Preparing-for-an-emergency/Business-Continuity

For more information, contact council’s economic development or environment & sustainability teams: council@wangaratta.vic.gov.au, (03) 5722 0888.