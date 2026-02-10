CFA brigades within the rural city have begun preparations for the annual CFA/VFBV State Firefighter Championships in Stawell next month.

The event returns to North Park Oval for the first time in 20 years with the Urban Junior competition kicking off on 21-22 March, followed by the Urban Senior, Rural Junior and Rural Senior events on 28-29 March.

Acting president of the CFA District 23 rural state championships committee, Peter Brick, said the traditionally strong Eldorado and Springhurst brigades would be competing again at the rural senior and junior championships.

“We started training last week, everyone’s welcome to come out and have a look,” he said.

Mr Brick said the Eldorado brigade required more juniors from 11-15 years old to fill out a junior team, to add to their five senior teams and he encouraged any juniors interested to join.

There will be a host of district competitions in the lead up to the championships to be held at Rutherglen on 1 March, Eldorado on 15 March and Strathmerton on 22 March.

For the urban junior championships, the Wangaratta brigade will be sending one junior team of four under 17s and two under 14s competitors.

Wangaratta junior fire brigade manager John Seymour said the team have been ramping up training since January, going twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at Apex Park.

“The juniors are improving their skills each week and by the time the championships come around they’ll be ready to go,” he said.

Mr Seymour said the junior team will be smaller than previous years and the brigade was also on the lookout for more participants for future championships.

CFA is encouraging brigades to enter teams for the state championships before entries close on Sunday, 15 February.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said he was delighted to see the event back in western Victoria after five successful years in Mooroopna.

“After several consecutive challenging fire seasons in the west, this is an opportunity to come together, reflect on the strength of our people, and celebrate what CFA does best,” he said.

“One organisation, one competition and everyone’s welcome.”

Brigades interested in competing in the 2026 CFA/VFBV State Firefighter Championships are encouraged to register their teams, with entries open now via the VFBV website.