Victoria Police is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this weekend following a shocking spike in collisions throughout April.

A three-day statewide road policing blitz will come into effect on Friday to coincide with Anzac Day in Victoria.

Despite it not being a traditional long weekend, Anzac Day is traditionally associated with travel to attend events and there is an increased risk of impaired driving on the public holiday.

Operation Tribute will see police highly visible and enforcing across the state’s roads in an effort to curb road trauma.

It comes as 18 lives lost have occurred in 22 days during April on Victorian roads.

Of those, eight have occurred on weekends, including three fatalities last Saturday (18 April) and a further four the previous Sunday (12 April).

The spike in fatalities comes despite a major road policing effort this month, with police already conducting two significant enforcement periods over Easter, and to coincide with travel to and from AFL Gather Round.

Those travelling this weekend are being urged to stick to the speed limit, with over 4000 fines issued during Easter and AFL Gather Round this month to motorists for exceeding the speed limit.

Motorists are also being warned to expect to be tested anywhere, anytime for alcohol and drugs, with 329 drink drivers and 204 drug drivers caught over both operations this month.

Motorists are being urged to remain alert when behind the wheel this weekend, with complacency often leading to driving errors such as excessive or inappropriate speed, unsafe overtaking, failing to stop or give way, fatigue and distraction – all which have been cited as major contributing factors in this year’s fatalities.

Operation Tribute commences on Friday, 24 April and concludes at 11.59pm on Sunday, 26 April.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads this weekend, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.