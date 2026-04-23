Major Drug Squad detectives have charged two people intercepted in Wangaratta as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking between NSW and Victoria.

Officers intercepted a 2008 Toyota Prado on the Hume Highway in Wangaratta about 3pm on Wednesday, 22 April.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized approximately 33kg of methylamphetamine.

Victoria Police said the drugs, with a street value of $13 million, were hidden inside the vehicle.

A man and woman, both from Hillsdale in NSW, were arrested at the scene.

The 22-year-old man and 24-year-old women were both charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence.

Both were remanded to appear before Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 April.

Detective Inspector Jamie Walker from the Major Drug Squad said combatting the impact of drugs on our community remains a major focus of Victoria Police.

"We have zero tolerance for those bringing harm to our community by importing and trafficking drugs of any kind," he said.

"Our team has relentlessly tracked down offenders as part of this investigation and in turn have removed considerable quantities of drugs from the streets.

"Drugs are a major driver of crime - this investigation shows our ongoing commitment against the illicit substances trade within Victoria”.

Anyone with information on illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.