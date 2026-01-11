Volunteers CFA firefighters from Wangaratta and Moyhu groups are among hundreds of firefighters continuing to battle the devastating Longwood blaze, which has destroyed homes and properties, killed livestock and burnt through more than 144,000 hectares of land in central Victoria.

Speaking from the CFA's Wangaratta headquarters on Sunday, Wangaratta Group officer Lachie Gales said a local strike team from the area remained on the ground at Bonnie Doon, which together with Eildon and Marysville, are towns authorities expect to remain under threat in the coming days.

"Wangaratta and Moyhu groups have been working together over recent days to ensure sufficient resources to keep a local strike team on the fire ground, and have another strike team available each day at home to respond to any local incidents," he said.

"The strike teams comprise 25 firefighters with five tankers and a command vehicle...they work 12 hour shifts...one day, one night...so that's 50 firefighters needed.

"Today's strike team at Bonnie Doon is led by Moyhu group officer Warren Proft and Moyhu captain Travis Wright.

"In addition to the strike team, we've also had a strike team of ultralight tankers, with 12 firefighters, over at the Gooram area near Longwood over the weekend.

"As of today (Sunday), we're trying to resource nearly 100 volunteers from both groups each day to be deployed or on standby, and this will be ongoing for as long as we can do it."

Mr Gales said the bushfire challenge statewide - with 32 active fires in Victoria on Sunday - was enormous.

Unlike the large complex fires seen in 2003, he said these multiple singular fire events were affecting so many townships and people, but fortunately without the loss of life.

"My message to the community is to support CFA volunteers over the next few weeks as there are not as many of us as there once were, which puts extra pressure on those who are here," he said.

“We’re a thin yellow line in the face of an enormous challenge.”

STATE OF DISASTER

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan on Saturday declared a state of disaster for 18 fire-affected local government areas and one alpine resorts after more than 60 fires ignited across Victoria on Friday.

Premier Allan said said she is satisfied the current fire emergency constitutes, or is likely to constitute, a significant and widespread danger to life or property in the local government areas, which include Strathbogie, Alpine, Mansfield, Moira and Towong shires in the North East.

The declaration allows authorities to order evacuations, control movement through dangerous areas, and act as decisively as possible.

"It ensures that every part of government – every department, every agency, every authority – is focused on one priority: protecting life," Ms Allan said.

"It also means that if someone insists on staying in an area where their life is in danger, authorities have the power to force them to leave.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday afternoon said the Australian Defence Force would assist with the emergency response.

Authorities expect an estimate of 130 structures destroyed by bushfires across Victoria to rise following aerial assessments.

A third consecutive day of total fire ban has been declared for the entire state of Victoria on Sunday.

POLICE MOBILISED

Wangaratta and district police continue to help man traffic road stops around the Walwa fire.

Sergeant Jimmy McGinn of Wangaratta police said local police resources were being managed from the Wangaratta station.

AIR QUALITY WARNING

The Environmental Protection Authority issued statewide air quality notice on Sunday morning due to the ongoing bushfires.

Air quality throughout the North East was rated "poor".

Vulnerable people or people with respiratory illnesses were advised to stay inside.

For the latest update on air quality go to the EPA website.