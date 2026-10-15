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Emily swings into state championships

<p>STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS BERTH: MDYC Moyhu Gymnastics Club student Emily Henschke (front) with fellow gymnasts Morgan Hope, Hannah Walton and Norah Barker following their success at regionals, which saw Emily qualify for state competition. </p>\\n
<p>STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS BERTH: MDYC Moyhu Gymnastics Club student Emily Henschke (front) with fellow gymnasts Morgan Hope, Hannah Walton and Norah Barker following their success at regionals, which saw Emily qualify for state competition. </p>\\n

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS BERTH: MDYC Moyhu Gymnastics Club student Emily Henschke (front) with fellow gymnasts Morgan Hope, Hannah Walton and Norah Barker following their success at regionals, which saw Emily qualify for state competition.

Young local gymnast to compete in state championships this weekend.
Simone Kerwin
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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