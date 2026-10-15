Emily swings into state championships

This time last year, Emily Henschke was nursing a dislocated elbow and preparing to travel to Melbourne to support good friend Morgan Hope at the Victorian Junior Gymnastics Championships. In the ensuing 12 months, 11-year-old Emily's quiet determination was focused on honing her skills and making up the ground she'd lost while injured. So determined was she, in fact, that the MDYC Moyhu Gymnastics Club member has qualified for this weekend's state championships, where she will switch places with Morgan, who'll be part of her cheer squad as Emily takes on the state's best young gymnastic talent. "Emily's done extremely well to come back this season from injury," Moyhu club head coach Sophie Enders said. "She had some time off to rehab her elbow, and has come back with incredible determination. "Some of her friends who were at the same level had progressed, and she came back really determined to keep up with them." Emily will compete at Parkville's State Sports Centre in women's artistic gymnastics level five, on the beam, uneven bars, floor and vault, after progressing through internal and external competitions, and the recently-held regional championships, which was a qualifier for the state championships. "She was happy to go along to regionals and be involved and have a go, but she is quite self-deprecating when it comes to her ability; she will show us a beautiful, perfect routine and say, 'It was okay'," Sophie said. "She is always keen to learn the next thing, is very supportive of her teammates, and a fantastic gymnast to have in our classes. "I think she has finally come to the realisation that she's made it to the state championships, and this week it's pure excitement." Sophie said Emily's strength was in the floor component, and she would be supported by Moyhu club coach Kelly Winter at the state-level competition. "We wish her all the best," Sophie said. Emily's mum, Zoe, said the Wangaratta youngster "absolutely loves" gymnastics. "She trains three nights a week, and loves the social side of being with her friends, but also learning new skills, and challenging herself," she said. "I think she is a bit nervous, but the atmosphere down there is just great, and she will enjoy being part of it."