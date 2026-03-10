Summer over most of Victoria, South Australia and NSW was generally drier and warmer than normal.

In North East Victoria, Wangaratta and nearby main centres had 10 days with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees during summer - the most number for seven years.

At Wangaratta the mean maximum temperature for summer was 32.9 degrees being just over two degrees above the long term normal, whilst the mean minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees was a shade above the long term normal.

The hottest day was 45.2 degrees on 28 January - the hottest since 45.6 degrees on 31 January 2020.

Summer rainfalls totalled 97mms in Wangaratta against an average of 131mms; 78.4mms at Benalla against an average of 119mms; 59mms at Yarrawonga against an average of 115mms; and 136mms at Rutherglen against an average of 121mms due to an isolated daily fall of 69mms on 23 February which was the wettest February day since 2012.

During the last two days of February and the first few days of March very heavy rain fell at places such as Horsham and Mildura.

Horsham received 96.4mms on 28 February and another 38mms the next day - the wettest two days since 159mms in 2011.

Mildura recorded 83mms on 2 March after 65.8mms the previous day - the wettest for March since 1969.

It does appear that most of this autumn will be warmer and wetter than normal.

All major centres in North East Victoria have already exceeded their March average rainfall.

The excessive rainfalls with low mean maxima for February not only in Alice Springs but also at Tennant Creek and Daly Waters has shown similar patterns to that of 1887 and 1974 which both turned out to be wet and warmer for the autumn.