The first three weeks of June have seen maximum and minimum temperatures notably above normal for much of North East Victoria.

Wangaratta's average maximum has been 15.5 degrees and minimum 7.2 degrees with 83mms of rainfall.

Rutherglen's readings have been 15.9 degree and 7.8 degrees with 74mms of rainfall, while Benalla's average maximum has been 15.5 degrees and minimum 7.2 degrees with 84mms rainfall.

Minimum temperatures for all three towns are four degrees above normal - the warmest in June for Wangaratta since 1991; the warmest in June for Rutherglen since 1995 and before that since 1920; and the warmest in June in Benalla since 1995 and before that 1981.

There has not been any frost days recorded at these three major centres to date this month.

We normally have about 15 days of frosty mornings in June - the most number in Wangaratta was 25 days in 2006 which was a terrible drought year.

For the Alpine regions excessive rainfalls this June of 315mms to date have been recorded at Mt Hotham, 271mms at Falls Creek and 243mms at Mt Buller, with both maximum and minimum temperatures being more than two degrees above normal at these three resorts.

The excessive rain would have washed all the late May snow away.

At the old Hotham airport there were heavier June rainfalls of 425mms in 1970, 355mms at 1952 and 393mms in 1931.

Needless to say 1931, 1952 and 1970 all turned out to be very wet years in NSW, Victoria, SA and Tasmania.

Ceduna on the far west coast of SA has already had its wettest ever year with 276mms of rainfall, which is almost double the yearly average of 168mms.

Sydney is on track to record its warmest May -June period since 1957.

Last year Sydney recorded a very wet period up to September then dry period until heavy rain in February and March with more dry, warmer months up to this month.

Back in 1956 Sydney also had a very wet year which did become drier the last few months of 1956 and then heavy rain fell in February and March of 1957.