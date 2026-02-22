The notably warm to hot days have continued past the mid February mark with very dry conditions in North East Victoria and adjacent districts.

Wangaratta had received only 1.4 mms of rainfall for February up until yesterday's heavy afternoon downpours, while there had also only been 1.8mms at Rutherglen, 5mms at Albury, 16mms at Benalla and 0.2mms at Yarrawonga.

During the past week heavy rain was recorded at Broome and the month's total up to 18 February was 426mms - more than double the February average of 179mms.

It is the sixth wettest February to date since 1889 at Broome.

During the past week at Broome there were two separate daily rainfalls of more than 100mms - similar to February 1942.

Back in 1942 significant rain did arrive in Victoria by the fourth week of February, then a hot spell during the first week of March and then rain and thunderstorms about 20 March, with a warm dry April, followed by mild and very wet condtiions from May to July.