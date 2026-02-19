A significant environmental restoration milestone has been achieved with the release of 59 Growling Grass Frogs (Ranoidea raniformis) at Winton Wetlands, marking the return of a species historically known to inhabit the site.

The release was delivered by Swamps, Rivers & Ranges and represents the culmination of more than 10 years of planning, preparation and collaboration to rewild this threatened species back into its former habitat.

The frogs were translocated from a Coliban Water site in Bendigo, where they were carefully selected before undergoing a strict quarantine process at custom-built facilities.

This biosecurity step ensured the frogs were healthy and eligible for release, minimising risks to both the animals and the broader wetland ecosystem.

The success of the release was immediately evident.

“It was the best feeling hearing the frogs calling within half an hour of being released to site, seeing efforts come to fruition and the frogs taking to the site so readily,” said Sophie Enders, project coordinator at Swamps, Rivers & Ranges.

This release is the first of two planned translocations, with a second release scheduled for March this year, designed to further bolster the establishment of a self-sustaining population at Winton Wetlands.

The project has been made possible through funding and support from the Wettenhall Environment Trust, Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority, The Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife, and Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Their investment has been critical in supporting long-term recovery efforts for one of Victoria’s most threatened amphibians.

"Wettenhall Environment Trust is committed to supporting projects that aim to improve habitat and species survival," executive director Beth Mellick said.

"We are really interested in the Growling Grass Frog re-wilding, let’s see what works and what doesn’t work, and keep our fingers crossed that the frogs breed at the wetlands.

"It is a learning experience for many other groups and ecologists who are working on frog conservation, and we are very happy to have been involved in this project.”

It was a huge collective effort from Winton Wetlands and later Swamps, Rivers & Ranges staff, dedicated volunteers, partners and supporters which has underpinned every stage of the project — from early feasibility work through to on-ground delivery — demonstrating the power of collaboration in large-scale environmental restoration.

“The dedication of our volunteers and generous contributions of the network backing this project have been one of the most important aspects making this project possible," Sophie said.

"The care shown for the future of the frogs shows not only how charismatic these animals are but also how important that human connection to nature is.”

The return of the Growling Grass Frog to Winton Wetlands represents a hopeful step forward for biodiversity restoration and highlights the impact of sustained collaboration in bringing species back to where they belong.