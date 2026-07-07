During last weekend an extremely high pressure developed suddenly over Tasmania following excessive rains of 115mms in Wangaratta in June then another 57mms during the first three days of July.

Rutherglen had 94mms in June and then another 54mms the first three days of July while Benalla - which had 109mms in June - had 68mms the first three days of July.

The highest barometric reading in Melbourne soared to 1039.6mbs on Monday morning, 6 July.

It was the highest in July since 1041.7mbs in early July 1987 which did also follow heavy rain in Victoria and South Australia during May and June 1987.

A mild to warm period did follow during the first three weeks of July in 1987 in Victoria then heavy rain near the end of July and again late August 1987.

However, the spring of 1987 was drier with hot days later in September and again late October and early November 1987.

There were very hot days from mid December 1987 up about the last few days of January 1988.