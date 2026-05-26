This month could be Wangaratta warmest May in more than 20 years.

We're on track to be the warmest since 2005, but still well short of our warmest ever May in 1902 with a mean daily temperature of 22.2 degrees.

The rest of North East Victoria has also been notably warmer this May, as have Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and even Brisbane.

That said, rainfall across all of Victoria this week will be welcomed, and will push many places' monthly totals above average for May.

Hobart is in line to record its warmest May in 180 years of record.

To date this month the mean maximum temperature in Hobart is 18 degrees, which is nearly four degrees above normal for May.

The past occasions of notably warm Mays in Hobart were in 1939, 1947, 1980, 1993 and 2007.

The majority of these past episodes in Hobart did set up above average rainfalls in Victoria in June and July and the last three months of the year.

Following very dry conditions during April and up to the third week of May in the central west of NSW, much needed rainfall was received during the past few days.

The heaviest rains to date this month include 60mms at Coonabarabran, 48mms at Dubbo, 74mms at Parkes, 45mms at Cowra, 54mms at Condo, 58.6mms at Narrabri and 91.2mms at Forbes which was the wettest for May since 121.8mms in 1995 and before that 98mms in May of 1942.